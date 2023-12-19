Badhon says looking for an ideal life partner

Apart from her work-related business, actress Azmeri Haque Badhon spends most of her time on her family and herself.
Since settling down after the success of her film titled ‘Rehana’, she likes to see the life indeed in her own distinctive way.
Apparently, she is passing through a great phase in her career. Though her fans take interest in her acting projects, this star has to face various personal questions at different times.
One question is common among them and that is her thought on marriage. But, what this actress thinks about marriage?
When asked if she’s thinking about marriage, Badhon directly replied, “I don’t think anything about marriage anymore. Sometimes, I do feel like that I can have a life partner.”
“But honestly speaking, I haven’t found my ideal life partner. It’s not even that I have met him. Neither did I meet him before nor now,” she added.
Badhon lives with her parents. She doesn’t have that many conversations with her family about marriage. Nobody puts any extra pressure on her about marriage either. She has full freedom when it comes to that.
Badhon said, “My parents actually never had anything to say about my marriage. They left this matter completely on me.
“If I find an ideal life partner of my choice and I feel like we can share the journey of our life together, I might take a decision then. I am not yet sure about what will happen in future. But, I’m looking for an ideal life partner,” she added.
Currently, this actress is busy with the shooting of a film titled, ‘Esha Murder: Kormofol’ under the direction of Sanny Sanwar. The second phase of shooting for the film started in Mymensingh today, 18 December.
Apart from Badhon, the cast of the film includes Misha Sawdagor, Shatabdi Wadud, Sumit Sengupta, Puja Agnes Cruze, Sharif Siraj and Maznun Mizan among others. Badhon came to the limelight again recently by acting in Bollywood film ‘Khufiya’.