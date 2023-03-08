John Williams: Hollywood's maestro goes for more Oscars history

From "Star Wars" to "Jaws" to "Schindler's List," John Williams has written many of the most instantly recognisable scores in cinema history.

The 91-year-old is already the oldest person to receive an Oscar nomination for a competitive award, which he earned thanks to his spare yet poignant compositions for Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."

With 53 total nods, Williams has more Academy Award nominations than any other living person, and is second only to Walt Disney, who had 59.

And if he gets another statuette on Sunday, which would be his sixth, he will become the oldest person ever to triumph in any competitive category. The record is currently held by screenwriter James Ivory, who was 89 when he won.

It "seems unreal that anybody could be that old and working that long," Williams recently told NBC News, adding: "It's very exciting, even after 53 years."