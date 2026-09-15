Toronto screens become a stage for protest

The stars are there. So are the red carpets and the early Oscar talk. But another theme has emerged in the first few days of the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. Films questioning power, inequality and established systems are drawing attention.

The subjects are wide-ranging. They include Elon Musk’s enormous influence, the justice system’s treatment of survivors of sexual violence, disability rights, war, migration and the legacy of Palestinian scholar Edward Said.

So, the red carpet is not the only story in Toronto. Films like ‘Being Heumann’, ‘Black Sunflowers’, ‘Edward Said: Between Worlds’ and ‘Prima Facie’ have already brought pressing social and political issues to the screen. Alex Gibney’s much-discussed documentary ‘Musk’ joins that list on 14 September.