The rise and rise of Nazifa Tushi

In Mezbaur Rahman Sumon’s latest film Roid, Tushi plays the character Sadu’s wife. Film critics have praised her performance, while some calling it a career-best. Social media is also buzzing with dissections of her acting. Many believe that over the last decade, Tushi has worked tirelessly to elevate herself to a new level.

Film critic Syed Nazmus Sakib wrote on Facebook, “Nazifa Tushi’s performance in Roid is such that I don’t think any other actress from Bangladesh or Kolkata can match this level in a lead role right now. I doubt whether even Tushi herself will be able to surpass this performance.”

Another viewer, Taslima Babli, wrote, “Sadu’s wife in Roid doesn’t feel like Tushi at all. It feels like the character herself. A very ordinary rural woman, a ‘pagli’. There is no trace of Nazifa Tushi. She has completely broken herself and rebuilt for this role.”