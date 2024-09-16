Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are now married

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have embarked on a new journey as a married couple according to the 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' actor who shared the news with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures. Both the bride and groom chose ethnic outfits for their wedding. The ace star looked gorgeous in a kasavu sari and Siddharth complemented her in stunning South Indian ethnic wear.