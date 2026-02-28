New 'Wuthering Heights' film unleashes fresh wave of Bronte-mania

Perched on the edge of the rugged Yorkshire moors that inspired Emily Bronte to write her masterpiece "Wuthering Heights", the quaint village of Haworth has long been a place of literary pilgrimage.

Now the latest big-screen adaptation of her classic 1847 novel -- starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi and with a Charli XCX soundtrack -- is drawing a fresh influx of visitors.

It was here that Emily and her sisters, Charlotte and Anne, lived and wrote.

More than 150 years after the sisters' deaths, "the world is still fascinated with their stories," said Canadian retiree Nancy Marto, adding that being able to visit Haworth was "a dream come true".