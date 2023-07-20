‘Oppenheimer’ a warning to world on AI, says director Nolan

The story of the invention of the atomic bomb told in the new film “Oppenheimer” is a “warning” to the world as we grapple with artificial intelligence, insists the movie’s director Christopher Nolan.

The British-born maker of “Memento”, “Dunkirk” and the “Batman” trilogy said he believes a lot of the anguish around technology “in our imagination stems from (Robert) Oppenheimer,” the physicist who helped invent nuclear weapons during World War II.

What he and his team at the Los Alamos Laboratory in the United States did was “the ultimate expression of science... which is such a positive thing, having the ultimate negative consequences,” Nolan said.

Like back then, the startling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) are raising similar fears about the dangers of a technology with potentially uncontrollable consequences.