Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88

Fletcher, who was 88, "died peacefully at her home in France surrounded by her family," the statement said.
She had a recurring role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and garnered Emmy nominations for guest-starring roles on "Picket Fences" and "Joan of Arcadia" in 1996 and 2004 respectively.
Born in 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama to hearing-impaired parents, Fletcher used sign language to thank them for their support during her Oscar acceptance speech.
Her last credited work was a two-episode run guest-starring on the Netflix show "Girlboss" in 2017, according to IMDb.com.
Fletcher died at her home that she built "out of a 300 year old farmhouse" in France's south, her family said in the statement.
She is survived by two sons, US media reported.