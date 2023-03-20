"I repair.. hope to be back on ramp soon", Amitabh Bachchan twits

"Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon..." Amitabh wrote in the caption and shared a folded hands emoji and a rose with it.

Fans lapped up the post with encouraging comments. One wrote, "Love you, Amitabh Bachchan, sir nice!" "Black looks great on you... hope to see u dazzling," wrote another one.

For the unversed, Amitabh broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during the shooting of an action sequence of the film 'Project K' in Hyderabad. The actor was flown to Mumbai after the initial treatment.