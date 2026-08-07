Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

Priyanka Chopra is set to star opposite Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'. The film will be directed by Nimrod Antal and is scheduled to begin principal photography later this year on Australia's Gold Coast, as reported in a media outlet.

'Bluefly' is directed by Antal, known for Predators, from a screenplay by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle). Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights and will launch sales for the project at the upcoming TIFF market.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn't supposed to exist.