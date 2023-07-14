Actor Kevin Spacey calls sex assault case against him 'weak'

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Friday spent a second day in the witness box at a London court, denying sexual assault charges and claiming the prosecution case against him was weak.

The two-time Oscar winner, 63, is on trial accused of sexually assaulting four men dating back more than 20 years, including when he was artistic director at London's Old Vic theatre.

The prosecution has claimed he was a "sexual bully" who revelled in making others feel uncomfortable, including by aggressively grabbing men's crotches.