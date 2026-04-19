Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Sunday announced that they are expecting their second child, sharing the heartwarming news with fans through a social media post that quickly went viral.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram with an adorable picture. In the image shared by the couple, their first-born daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, can be seen holding a pregnancy test kit, adding an emotional and joyful touch that delighted fans.

In the caption, the couple kept it simple and added only evil eye emojis.