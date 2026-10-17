Raazi: A gripping tale of unsung heroes

Investigators find espionage equipment hidden in Abdul’s room after meticulously searching it following his mysterious death. Iqbal notices a tiny, sparkling object lying on the floor which he soon realizes is a broken ghungroo from the anklet he had gifted his beloved wife. His heart skips a beat. A wave of dread washes over him. Will Sehmat be able to conceal her true identity from her in-laws anymore?

This climactic scene was from Raazi (2018), directed by Meghna Gulzar, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel “Calling Sehmat” — a true-life story involving a 20-year-old Indian college student who becomes an undercover agent in Pakistan before the 1971 war.