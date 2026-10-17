Film review
Raazi: A gripping tale of unsung heroes
Investigators find espionage equipment hidden in Abdul’s room after meticulously searching it following his mysterious death. Iqbal notices a tiny, sparkling object lying on the floor which he soon realizes is a broken ghungroo from the anklet he had gifted his beloved wife. His heart skips a beat. A wave of dread washes over him. Will Sehmat be able to conceal her true identity from her in-laws anymore?
This climactic scene was from Raazi (2018), directed by Meghna Gulzar, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel “Calling Sehmat” — a true-life story involving a 20-year-old Indian college student who becomes an undercover agent in Pakistan before the 1971 war.
The Plot
Hidayat Khan is an Indian freedom fighter and businessman in Kashmir who works with Indian Intelligence (RAW). Upon being cognizant of his deteriorating health, his 20-year-old daughter, Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) agrees to fulfill his dying wish. He wants her to get married into a prominent Pakistani military family in order to serve as an informant. Sehmat undergoes a period of intense spy training in Morse code, combat, and espionage with the help of Khalid Mir, a senior RAW officer.
Soon afterwards, Sehmat marries Iqbal Syed (Vicky Kaushal), the youngest son of a high-ranking Pakistani military general, Brigadier Parvez Syed. While maintaining the status of the daughter-in-law of the Syed family, Sehmat surreptitiously gathers classified naval and military plans. She uses a radio transmitter to send vital secrets back to her handlers in India as the tension between the two nations escalates.
Things were on the verge of getting more complicated as a loyal servant member Abdul discovers her true identity. His suspicion of her was evident from the very beginning. She is forced to commit extreme acts of espionage and elimination to protect her cover, as instructed by Khalid Mir.
Eventually, her husband Iqbal is appalled when he discovers that she is an Indian spy. Her handlers try to extract her which leads to a perilous climax.
Resolution
Sehmat survives and escapes back to India. The critical intelligence she provided helped the Indian Navy sink a Pakistani submarine and win key naval advantages. This played a pivotal role in shifting the dynamic of the war in favor of India.
Sehmat is deeply scarred by her experience when she returns to India, pregnant with Iqbal’s child.
Reflection
An important theme that resonates throughout the movie is that nothing is more important than one’s motherland. The film commemorates the 1971 war, where many people like Sehmat demonstrated unwavering and laudable courage.
I really enjoyed watching it because it was highly suspenseful and entertaining. I feel like it would be a crime not to mention how praiseworthy Alia’s performance was. She did a tremendous job bringing Sehmat’s character to life. Beyond her acts of bravery, Alia captured the character’s vulnerable side exceptionally well.
There are moments where she feels completely isolated. She breaks down in tears when she can no longer hold it in, feeling deeply torn between her duty and her personal life. I’m definitely inspired to watch more of her movies after this. Moreover, viewers adored the tender chemistry between Alia and Vicky.
Not to mention, the beautiful track ‘Dilbaro’ absolutely stole my heart.
Interestingly, there is an entire genre in Bollywood that can informally be labeled as ‘nationalistic’ or ‘patriotic’ or to be more direct— ‘anti-Pakistan.’ There are Indian movies that carry a message of peace and reconciliation like, perhaps, Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Raazi, of course, has a different twist. Critics ask whether such films should serve to foster regional peace and mutual understanding or deepen the divide. Or is it just telling a story.
Whatever the deeper implications may be, it's a well-made film which I highly recommend watching.
* Fabliha Fariha is a student of International Hope School