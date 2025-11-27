With 'Zootopia 2,' Disney continues its battle against prejudice

The sentient animals of the fictional city of Zootopia are back with a fairytale for our times, examining how the powerful exploit our prejudices, in a family-friendly movie Disney hopes will be a big holiday hit.

Nine years after the Oscar-winning first installment, "Zootopia 2" -- known as "Zootropolis 2" in some markets -- delves deeper into a world that has grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office, despite -- or because of -- its clear moral ambition.

"The great thing about these movies is that they are like fables," Byron Howard, one of the two directors, told AFP in Los Angeles.

"These animals are a great way for us to hold a mirror up to human nature and the mistakes that we make."