Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer files for divorce

Rumours were rife about a Jennifer-Sylvester split after the actor, reportedly, got a tattoo of his wife covered up with another one.
In a statement to People, Stallone said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”
Flavin told the magazine, “I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”
News of the pair’s split comes three months after they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary.