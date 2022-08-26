Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer files for divorce

The wife of Sylvester Stallone, Hollywood star who gained worldwide fame through the Rambo series of movies, has decided to end her relationship with the actor.

Jennifer Flavin has filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the actor, 76, at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, People magazine reported. Stallone and Flavin, 54, married in 1997, though their relationship began in 1988 at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

They have three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also father to a son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His oldest son Sage, is from previous wife Starlin Wright, who died in 2012.