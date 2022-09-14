Swiss village mourns loss of ‘kind bear’ Godard

“Every morning, he had his small ristretto with a glass of water. Every morning, and sometimes he came in twice a day,” she said, remembering him as “kind and generous”.

Mezzena, a 50-year-old social science researcher, told AFP she had been acquainted with the legendary filmmaker for 15 years, most often running into him at the cafes where they both preferred to work.

“He was a hard worker,” she said, recalling how he often sat until the late evening with colleagues, discussing costumes and makeup.

“He was always out in the world. He didn’t stay home much,” she said, describing him as “very human, and so nice”.

Mezzena laughed recalling how Godard sometimes seemed more interested in saying hello to dogs than to people.

“He loved animals, he was just so kind, and so sweet,” she said, adding that the people of Rolle had always been very protective of him, refusing to tell the journalists often sniffing around where to find the renowned recluse.

Like most people here, Mezzena describes Godard as “discreet”.

“He was really a bear, but a kind bear,” she said.