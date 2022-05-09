Priyanka Chopra unveils first glimpse of daughter

Priyanka also thanked doctors for taking proper care of Malti.
“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you,” she added.
Priyanka did not forget to thank her hubby Nick for making her a mom.
“Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit,” she concluded.
Speaking of the picture, it’s definitely a feast for the eyes. In the image, Priyanka is seen holding the baby girl in her arms while Nick looks at the little one. However, the mommy chose to hide the baby’s face by putting a white heart emoticon on the family picture.
Nick also shared the same photograph on his Instagram account and captioned it by thanking his wife Priyanka.
“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” Nick wrote.
Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had in January 2022 shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy.