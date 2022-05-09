Priyanka Chopra unveils first glimpse of daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on cloud nine as their newborn daughter Malti Marie is “finally home.”

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” she wrote.