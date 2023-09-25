Hollywood writers, studios reach tentative deal to end strike

Striking writers whose industrial action has brought Hollywood to a standstill said Sunday they had reached a deal with studios that could see them go back to work.

"We have reached a tentative agreement on a new 2023 (minimum basic agreement), which is to say an agreement in principle on all deal points, subject to drafting final contract language," said a letter the Writers Guild of America sent to members.

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional -- with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."