Surongo gets theatrical release in India on 21 July

Bangladeshi blockbuster film Surongo will hit theatres across the Indian state of West began on 21 July.
Indian production company SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd announced the release date on social media on Friday night.
“The wait is over! After the Blockbuster Hit in #Bangladesh, #Surongo releasing across #WestBengal on 21st July,” SVF Entertainment said in Facebook post.
Prior to the SVF’s announcement, Surongo director Raihan Rafi told Prothom Alo his film would make theatrical release in India.
Raihan Rafi told Prothom Alo on 9 July that SVF Entertainment is releasing this Bangladeshi film in West Bengal at its own interest, not under the SAFTA agreement. It is a big achievement for local film, according to this director.
Raihan Rafi said they would go to Kolkata, capital of West Bengal, for the publicity of the film on the cession of its release.
Meanwhile, Surongo was released in six cities of Australia including Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Darwin on 7 July.
Surongo will hit theatres in New York and Canada simultaneously on 21 July, followed by the release in all cities across the US on 28 July.
Besides, work on subtitling is progressing to release the movie in seven Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia.
Produced by Chorki and Alpha-I Studios Limited, Surongo hit theatres in Bangladesh on 29 June on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Surongo drew huge audience since its release. Chorki said Star Cineplex alone sold tickets of Tk 20 million in the first week of the release.
Popular small screen actor Afran Nisho made debut on silver screen with Surongo. Actress Toma Mirza and actor Shahiduzzaman Selim also starred in the film.