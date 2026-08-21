"Dipjol should also be questioned," "Dolly Johur could be accused": Salman Shah’s mother
Seeking justice for her son’s murder, actor Salman Shah’s mother, Neela Chowdhury, has spoken out about the movie villain Dipjol, actress Dolly Johur and another movie villain, Shiba Sanu, the current president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.
On 10 August, villain actor Ashraful Haque, better known as Don Haque, was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He is an accused in the Salman Shah murder case. It is said that Dipjol helped authorities apprehend him.
Although Neela Chowdhury has not spoken to Dipjol, she said, “Dipjol should also be called in.”
Asked why Dipjol should be questioned, she told Prothom Alo, “Dipjol should be called as a witness in this case. He is a member of the film industry and knows many things—that is why he helped have Don arrested. He knew that he (Don) was leaving the country. If he did not consider him a criminal, he would not have handed him over.”
Neela Chowdhury added, “When Emon (Salman Shah) was killed, Dipjol and others were regularly working in the film industry. They knew about many things that happened in the industry. He may know a great deal about what happened before and after the incident. He knows whatever good or bad happens there. My question is: if he knows something, he should come forward as a witness and speak about it. That would help the case. That is why I believe he should be questioned as a witness.”
Neela Chowdhury also thanked Dipjol for helping apprehend Don.
Salman Shah’s mother believes many more people who have first-hand knowledge of the incident could also be questioned.
“On the day Emon was killed, Dolly Johur also knew a great deal about what had happened. Dolly Johur has spoken to the media at different times about the events of that day. She should also be questioned. It should be established how much contact she had with Samira. Dolly Johur and Badal Khondkar know a great deal. They should bring to light the truth. If I deem it necessary, I may even bring accusations against them. Dolly Johur could be made an accused. Many of them harassed Salman Shah,” she said.
The Film Artistes Association election was held last month, and movie villain Don voted in the election. “How could someone who is a murder accused come to the FDC and cast a vote? Many people are helping him. They must be identified,” Neela said.
She further said, “Shiba Sanu and others welcomed Don. Who is sheltering Don here? When Don should have been handed over to the police, welcoming him at the FDC election indicates that he was operating under their protection.”
Meanwhile, Neela Chowdhury said that her brother, Kumkum, had also been threatened following Don’s arrest. Kumkum had spoken about the threats at a gathering of Salman Shah’s fans demanding justice for the actor’s murder.
“My brother has been receiving threats for a long time. Those threats have now intensified. Salman’s fans are also being threatened. I have screenshots of those threats. Nothing can be stopped through intimidation. The remaining accused must be arrested and the murder brought to trial as quickly as possible,” Neela Chowdhury said.
Meanwhile, the Salman Shah Fans’ Unity Alliance organised a human chain on 15 August. The fans demanded that the judicial process be completed without further delay. Fans from all 64 districts gathered in front of the Press Club as part of the campaign.
Sazid Kamal, one of the key coordinators of the initiative, told Prothom Alo, “We want Don to be taken into remand and questioned. That would bring out more information. In addition, Samira, an accused in the murder case, has still not been arrested. She and the other accused must be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible. Otherwise, Salman Shah’s fans will soon organise human chains again in all 64 districts. There must be justice for this murder.”
Twenty-nine years after Salman Shah’s death, a murder case was filed in court last year. Eleven people were named as accused, including Salman’s former wife, Samira Haque, and villain actor Don Haque.
The other accused are Samira’s mother, Latifa Haque Lucy; businessman Aziz Mohammad Bhai; David; Javed; Faruk; Ruby; A. Sattar; Saju; and Rezvi Ahmed, also known as Farhad.