"Dipjol should also be questioned," "Dolly Johur could be accused": Salman Shah’s mother

Seeking justice for her son’s murder, actor Salman Shah’s mother, Neela Chowdhury, has spoken out about the movie villain Dipjol, actress Dolly Johur and another movie villain, Shiba Sanu, the current president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.

On 10 August, villain actor Ashraful Haque, better known as Don Haque, was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. He is an accused in the Salman Shah murder case. It is said that Dipjol helped authorities apprehend him.

Although Neela Chowdhury has not spoken to Dipjol, she said, “Dipjol should also be called in.”