Bye bye 'Barbie': Vietnam bans new movie over South China Sea map

Vietnam has banned the upcoming ‘Barbie’ movie from cinemas over scenes with a map showing China's claims to territory in the South China Sea, state media reported Monday.

The fantasy comedy film about the famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, had been set for nationwide release in Vietnam on 21 July.

But its performance schedule has been removed from the websites of the country's major cinema chains following a government decision to ban the film due to scenes featuring the so-called nine-dash line, state media reported.