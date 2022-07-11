Ranveer Singh to become SRK's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for Rs 1.19 million?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus', which marks the second collaboration of the actor-director duo in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'.
The film also casts Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double-role of his career.
Produced by Reliance entertainment and T-series, the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Ranveer also has Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.