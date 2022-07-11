Ranveer Singh to become SRK's neighbour after purchasing quadruplex for Rs 1.19 million?

Mumbai's Bandra is extremely famous for its plush high-rises where several Bollywood celebrities reside including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

And now as per recent reports, Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani's firm Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP bought a sea-facing luxury quadruplex worth Rs 1.19 billion in Mumbai's posh area nearby SRK's residence Mannat.

The apartment is reportedly spread across the 16th 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the tower. The premium property has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. In 2021, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 220 million.