Rashmika Mandana's first look poster from 'Sita Ramam' is out now

Makers of the upcoming romantic film, 'Sita Ramam', on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Azha, shared the first look poster of Rashmika Mandanda's character Afree.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared two posters of the 'Pushpa' actor, to which he captioned, "#EidMubarak from our Rebellious #Afreen to you and your family…”

In the poster, the 'Dear Comrade' actor can be seen portraying a Muslim character and doing an 'Adab' pose.