Body of Bhojpuri model-actor Akanksha Dubey recovered from hotel room

Akanksha Dubey was found hanging in the room. The police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide.
Akanksha had worked in Bhojpuri cinema, music, and films. Akanksha had huge followers on Instagram and her reel videos were quite popular.
It's reported that the actor has risen to fame in quick time. She started gaining prominence as one of the well-known artists of Uttar Pradesh.
Police have started an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, hours after the news of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's demise broke out, a video went viral in which she is seen breaking down in tears.
If reports are to be believed, Akanksha went live on Instagram before she allegedly ended her life. Several Twitter users shared part of the clip where one can see Akanksha covering her mouth and seems to be crying.