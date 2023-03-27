Body of Bhojpuri model-actor Akanksha Dubey recovered from hotel room

The body of a well-known Bhojpuri model actor Akanksha Dubey (25) has been found in a hotel in Sarnath, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Police have already sent the body for a post-mortem. The assistant commissioner of police in Varanasi said, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide.”

“But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death,” he added.