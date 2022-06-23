Re-mastered version of 'Titanic' set for release on Valentine's Day next year

It was reported on Thursday, the Oscar winner and box office phenomenon movie is set for a fresh theatrical release. It will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame-rate, with Disney releasing internationally beginning 10 February, 2023. Paramount has domestic rights and is expected to also set its date in the coming days.
Cameron's longtime producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment Jon Landau, fresh off a 36-hour plane journey from New Zealand, teased news of the Titanic rerelease at Disney's CineEurope presentation in Barcelona on Wednesday. There he showed off a 3D look at the re-mastered version.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer ‘Titanic’ was released over two decades ago in 1997 and featured a heartbreaking tale of two lovers. And, it was rolled out over several months internationally. It won 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song and more.
A 3D version of 'Titanic' came out in 2012. Titanic is third on the list at the global box office with USD 2.2 billion. Of that, USD 659.4 million is from North America and USD 1.542 billion from overseas. Cameron's Avatar is the top movie of all time worldwide.
After Titanic news, Disney's announced at CinemaCon in April that Cameron's original Avatar would get a re-mastered rerelease on 23 September, ahead of the debut of the first sequel, 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. That film begins offshore rollout on 14 December and hits North America on 16 December.