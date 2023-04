Who won at Filmfare Awards 2023? See complete winners' list

Filmfare Awards is one of the oldest and most prominent film events dedicated to Hindi film industry. The awards were first introduced in 1954 and on Thursday it marked its 68th edition. The latest event saw many young artistes fulfilling their dreams of winning the iconic Black Lady.

From Alia Bhatt clinching the Best Actress trophy to Rajkummar Rao winning the Best Actor award, Filmfare Awards 2023 was mainly dominated by 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Badhai Do'. Here is the complete winners list: