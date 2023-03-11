Tom Hanks the best of the worst at the 2023 Razzies for 'Elvis' role

Tom Hanks is an elite double-Oscar-winning actor, but on Saturday he received two more prizes from an award show that no movie star wants on their CV -- the Razzies.

Organizers of the parody prizes, which recognize the worst films and performances each year, also awarded themselves a tongue-in-cheek Razzie for having cruelly nominated a 12-year-old child star.

Razzies voters declared Hanks' role as Elvis Presley's manager in rock 'n' roll biopic "Elvis" the year's most awful performance by a supporting actor.