'Hawa', a wind of change in the local movie scene

Most of the film was shot on a boat at sea which is already a hard subject matter to shoot, but nonetheless the film crew made it look stunning. Even the VFX and colour grading was on point. I would say 'Hawa' is the most beautifully shot movie from Bangladesh.
The movie’s story was set on this trawler with a crew, the lives of these fishermen on the boat was the main centerpiece of the film. This movie didn’t have a clear protagonist or antagonist. It was a farirytale like story with a somewhat suspense filled ending. Chaan Majhi played by Chanchal Chowdhury was a pivotal role. Chanchal Chowdhury brought phenomenal realism to this character. He re-established his position as an actor. The other crew members were Ibrahim played by Sariful Razz, Nagu by Nasir, Eja by Shumon Anwar. The turning point was when the crew caught a girl in their net. The appearance of the girl portrayed the upcoming change of tides. Nazifa Tushi gave a sublime performance playing Gulti. The movie took a somewhat supernatural turn after a time revolving around the taboo of letting a woman on a fishing boat.
There are a few controversies around 'Hawa' where people are claiming the movie to be a knock-off of a Korean movie 'Sea Fog'. Drawing this distinction is a proof of not watching at least one of these two movies. 'Sea Fog' has only one thing in common with 'Hawa' and it is that both movies are set on a trawler. 'Hawa' being a copy of 'Sea Fog' is a false accusation and disrespect to all the creative genius that made 'Hawa' happen.
'Hawa' is not for the average film goer. It is for people who can appreciate progress, appreciate things that try to be more than the norm, and the movie truly oozes growth. It is a breakthrough for Bangladesh’s film industry in most aspects. The film crews’ extraordinary dedication and perseverance has really paid off in the end for 'Hawa'.
The movie's publicity was done exceptionally well. It was publicised in places most Bangladeshi film makers overlook like Spotify. I saw posters even behind rickshaws. For me this was a disappointment as this was an ultimate chance to revive the lost rickshaw art. Be as it may, 'Hawa' is a reckoning for film makers. It has quite literally breathed new life to Bangladesh’s film industry.