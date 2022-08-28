'Hawa', a wind of change in the local movie scene

After a two year hiatus for the Covid pandemic, Mejbaur Rahman's debut film 'Hawa' has finally reached the big screen. The film is produced by Facecard Productions and Sun Music & Motion Pictures Limited has generated waves well beyond anyone’s expectation. Although most of the popularity was gained for the excellent marketing and elite choice of cast, I believe that the thirst of Bengali movie goers for an international standard movie to be released from Bangladesh has played a vital role for its debut success. Now it question that begs to be asked, “Is the movie actually good?”

Yes. The movie is extraordinary if you bring Bangladesh’s cinema industry to the context. Even without that, it’s a great movie. There are a really few works that came out in recent times from our film industry that even come close to being a movie in comparison to 'Hawa'. The movie's exceptional cinematography and music production has set a new industry standard.