Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex crime charge

Disgraced Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a new sex crime charge in New York.

Weinstein, 72, who had emergency heart surgery just over a week ago, appeared in a Manhattan courtroom in a wheelchair to enter his plea to a single count of committing a criminal sexual act.

The once-powerful movie mogul was unshaven and appeared pale and visibly frail during his brief court appearance before Judge Curtis Farber. He was wearing a dark suit, a white shirt and a blue tie.