Sri Lanka, not India, emerges as the new destination for movie sets
Several Bangladeshi films scheduled for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr were initially planned to be shot in India. Producers and directors had made preparations accordingly.
They had visited various locations in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai and had also progressed discussions with artists and technical crew members.
However, due to prolonged delays in obtaining permissions, visa complications and recent discomfort surrounding cross-border work between Indian and Bangladeshi artists and technicians, they have been compelled to revise their plans.
As a result, Sri Lanka is now emerging as the new shooting destination for Bangladeshi films in place of India.
Since the political changes of 2024, relations between Bangladesh and India have been strained. Several local production houses began reassessing plans to conduct shoots at locations across India.
A number of films awaiting release this year had initially included Indian cities in their shooting schedules, with Indian artists and technicians expected to be involved in acting and technical support.
The director of the film Rakkhosh, Mehedi Hassan, departed for Sri Lanka on Sunday with a 28 member unit. According to the director, an uninterrupted 18 day shooting schedule has been planned there.
Mehedi Hasan stated, “In the changed circumstances, the environment for obtaining Indian visas will no longer be as favourable as before. On the other hand, Sri Lanka offers the type of locations we require and filming can be carried out smoothly. That is why we have chosen Sri Lanka.”
In Rakkhosh, Kolkata actress Susmita Chatterjee is acting opposite Siam. In addition, a bollywood actor known for villainous roles is also expected to join the Sri Lanka shoot.
Shooting for “Prince: Once upon a time in Dhaka”, directed by Abu Hayat Mahmud, begins in Bangladesh today, Tuesday. The film starring Shakib Khan is being produced with the aim of an Eid release.
Initially, a significant portion of the film was scheduled to be shot in Hyderabad, India, with Kolkata later added to the shooting plan. The latest decision, however, is to conduct the shoot in Sri Lanka as well.
The entire team has already visited several locations there. It has been learned that the decision was taken because many members associated with the film were unable to obtain Indian visas on time despite long-standing applications.
Although the director and production house have not commented publicly on the matter, several individuals associated with the film’s team have stated that, as it is an Eid release, waiting for Indian visas would delay the work.
Since similar locations are available in Sri Lanka, the team has decided to carry out continuous shooting there. If the situation normalises in the meantime, some portions of the film may still be shot in India.
In ‘Prince’, Shakib Khan will be seen opposite three female leads. Among them, Kolkata actress Jyotirmoyee Kundu and Bangladeshi actress Tasnia Farin have been officially announced.
The third actress is also from Bangladesh, but her name has not yet been disclosed. The director and production house wish to keep this as a surprise.
On condition of anonymity, the directors and producers of three additional films have stated that although they had considered shooting songs in India, they have now decided to do so in Sri Lanka instead.
Although plans existed to shoot three more films this year at various Indian locations, directors and producers have, for the time being, stepped back from those decisions.
Sri Lanka is now their preferred choice. However, they have indicated that if the situation normalises, they would still like to utilise India’s diverse locations.
But several big budget music video shoots have also seen production houses and artists opting for Sri Lanka over India.
On condition of anonymity, the artistes and technicians concerned have said that until Bangladesh–India relations return to a normal level, repeated reconsideration is required before making any decisions regarding shooting locations.