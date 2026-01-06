Sri Lanka, not India, emerges as the new destination for movie sets

Several Bangladeshi films scheduled for release during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr were initially planned to be shot in India. Producers and directors had made preparations accordingly.

They had visited various locations in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai and had also progressed discussions with artists and technical crew members.

However, due to prolonged delays in obtaining permissions, visa complications and recent discomfort surrounding cross-border work between Indian and Bangladeshi artists and technicians, they have been compelled to revise their plans.

As a result, Sri Lanka is now emerging as the new shooting destination for Bangladeshi films in place of India.