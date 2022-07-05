Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to team up for biggest action film?

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actors were last seen together in Anand L Rai's 'Zero' in 2019, in which the 'Sultan' actor made a special appearance in the film for the song 'Issaqbaazi', but it has been more than two decades since both the A-list actors have collaborated for a full-fledged film.

Shah Rukh once in an interview was questioned about collaborating with Salman and Aamir in the future. To which he responded, "If you can afford us... then we will.

But it is very difficult for all the three of us to work together, as we all have different working styles. But if a producer can afford us then we can see how things will flow."