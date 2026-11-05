‘How dare he touch me!’ Enraged Pori Moni at court premises

However, just as she was about to enter the vehicle, she suddenly turned around and confronted a man in the crowd, shouting, "Why did you put your hand on me!"

The man, holding a smartphone, responded, "Why would I touch you? I’m just recording a video." Pori Moni’s assistants immediately stepped in, insisting, "You did touch her. Your hand was right there."

The tense exchange lasted about 30 seconds, during which an incensed Pori Moni reprimanded the individual in full view of the media: "How dare you put your hand on me, how dare you!" Onlookers quickly moved the accused individual away.