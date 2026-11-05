‘How dare he touch me!’ Enraged Pori Moni at court premises
Actress Pori Moni appeared at court today, Thursday. After securing bail, she was heading towards her car when she faced an untoward incident, causing her to lose her temper and confront a person who was filming with a mobile phone.
Footage from the scene shows Pori Moni being escorted through the court compound by her security team and assistants as journalists surrounded her, asking for her immediate reactions regarding the bail. Pori Moni chose not to respond to any questions and continued walking toward her white car.
However, just as she was about to enter the vehicle, she suddenly turned around and confronted a man in the crowd, shouting, "Why did you put your hand on me!"
The man, holding a smartphone, responded, "Why would I touch you? I’m just recording a video." Pori Moni’s assistants immediately stepped in, insisting, "You did touch her. Your hand was right there."
The tense exchange lasted about 30 seconds, during which an incensed Pori Moni reprimanded the individual in full view of the media: "How dare you put your hand on me, how dare you!" Onlookers quickly moved the accused individual away.
Visibly irritated, Pori Moni got into her car, while the man continued to protest loudly, "I didn't touch her! Why is she accusing me?" Her car then left the premises promptly.
Court appearance
A warrant for Pori Moni's arrest was issued on Wednesday in connection with a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud alleging assault, vandalism, and intimidation.
Following the warrant, the actress surrendered before the court today to seek bail.
Pori Moni arrived at the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court premises at 11:40 am in a white car. She formally surrendered at 11:55 am and applied for bail. Following a hearing, Judicial Magistrate Mahfuzur Rahman granted her bail on a bond of Tk 500.