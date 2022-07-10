Sushmita Sen reveals why she never got married

“Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It’s the most beautiful thing to watch,” she shared.

Sushmita revealed that she came close to getting married thrice, and all three times ‘God saved’ her.