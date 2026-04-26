Actress Puja Cherry on father’s arrest in embezzlement case
Film producer Dev Prasad Roy, father of actress Puja Cherry, has been arrested and sent to prison over allegations of embezzling Tk 130 million (13 crore) in the name of film production. The actress has stated that she is in no way involved in the incident. She has clarified her position on social media.
In a Facebook post, Puja wrote: “The recent arrest of my father, Dev Prasad Roy, and allegations related to financial transactions have created an unsolicited situation. Journalists from various media outlets have been contacting me through phone calls and messages regarding these incidents. In order to avoid any confusion in the overall situation, I would like to clarify my position.”
Puja, who has had a career spanning more than a decade, said she has never been involved in such matters. She wrote, “I have no personal involvement with the allegations raised against my father. For the past 10–12 years, I have been working in the media industry and have been fully supporting my own career and living expenses through hard work.”
Clarifying her stance further, she added, “I have no connection whatsoever with any of my father’s business activities or financial transactions. Currently, I am not even associated with ownership of any production house or production company.”
Puja said that throughout her career she has always earned audience love as an artiste and maintained respect for her profession. However, she described the situation involving her family as emotionally painful, stating, “This situation arising due to being a family member is mentally distressing for me, but it is entirely his personal legal matter. The law will take its course and the truth will be revealed.”
The actress also urged people not to involve her in the matter, as some have been attempting to do. She wrote, “I humbly request everyone not to unnecessarily associate me or my work with this incident during this sensitive time. I seek the support of my audience and well-wishers.”
Regarding the case, Puja Cherry commented, “The investigation is ongoing. The matter will be handled by the court, which will review it and deliver its decision.”