Actress Puja Cherry on father’s arrest in embezzlement case

Puja said that throughout her career she has always earned audience love as an artiste and maintained respect for her profession. However, she described the situation involving her family as emotionally painful, stating, “This situation arising due to being a family member is mentally distressing for me, but it is entirely his personal legal matter. The law will take its course and the truth will be revealed.”

The actress also urged people not to involve her in the matter, as some have been attempting to do. She wrote, “I humbly request everyone not to unnecessarily associate me or my work with this incident during this sensitive time. I seek the support of my audience and well-wishers.”

Regarding the case, Puja Cherry commented, “The investigation is ongoing. The matter will be handled by the court, which will review it and deliver its decision.”