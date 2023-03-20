Film society will contribute to reach country to cherished destination: Information Minister

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said film industry started journey in Bangladesh at the hands of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the foundation of Film Development Corporation in 1957 in Dhaka.

In course of time, under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s film is making a turnaround nowadays.

“Many of our films won several international awards. In the last year, in Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, people stood in one kilometre-long queue from 9:00 am to watch our (Bangladeshi) movie at 1:00 pm,” he said.

The minister further said the cinemas which were shut down are now being reopened and the number of Cineplex is also increasing.

Taka 10 billion soft-loan refinancing fund has been formed for the renovation and modernisation of cinema halls across the country, he mentioned.