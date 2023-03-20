Film society will contribute to reach country to cherished destination: Information Minister

Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said film industry started journey in Bangladesh at the hands of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the foundation of Film Development Corporation in 1957 in Dhaka.
In course of time, under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country’s film is making a turnaround nowadays.
“Many of our films won several international awards. In the last year, in Bangladesh Film Festival in Kolkata, people stood in one kilometre-long queue from 9:00 am to watch our (Bangladeshi) movie at 1:00 pm,” he said.
The minister further said the cinemas which were shut down are now being reopened and the number of Cineplex is also increasing.
Taka 10 billion soft-loan refinancing fund has been formed for the renovation and modernisation of cinema halls across the country, he mentioned.
Cinema industry could go ahead further if everything didn’t get stuck due to Covid-19, he remarked.
Hasan Mahmud hoped that the film industry will reach a further strong position in the next one year and the films will get accolades at international arena crossing the boundary of the country.
Quoting film maker Morshedul Islam, the minister said: “He spoke rightly that film movement is not a movement by taking to the streets. Rather it is a movement to take the film industry ahead.”
The information minister underscored the need for making a nationwide cultural movement to guide the youth on a superstition-free path.
In the function, Bangladesh Chalachchitro Sangsad was given the diamond honour and 14 other Sangsad golden honours as the best film societies in six decades among more than 100 societies for making special contributions to film arena.
Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh President Lailun Nahar Shemi chaired the function while film director Salahuddin Zaki joined it as the special guest and Shilpakala Academy director general Liaquat Ali Lucky as guest of honour.
Convener of the national committee to celebrate the anniversary and filmmaker Morshedul Islam and the federation’s general secretary Belayet Hossain Mamun also spoke at the programme.
The programme began with lighting of ‘Mongol Pradip’ and the musical performance of leading band ‘Joler Gan’.
The year-long programme will include festival of films produced by film society members, policymaking seminar, international seminar, film workshop at 10 districts, producing of documentary on film society movement and festival of selected best films of the 50 years and publication of commemorative book and river cruise.
Film society movement in Bangladesh began its journey in 1963. It has been contributing to the expansion of film education and film literature in the country.
On 24 October in 1973, Federation of Film Societies of Bangladesh was established. First president of the federation was filmmaker eminent film director Alamgir Kabir.