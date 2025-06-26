After 'Dune,' Denis Villeneuve to helm next James Bond film

Fresh from his success with the "Dune" saga, Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to direct the next movie in the storied James Bond franchise, Amazon MGM Studios announced Wednesday.

The online retail giant has chosen a filmmaker very much in vogue in Hollywood as he makes his first foray into the world of the now-iconic British agent 007, first brought to life seven decades ago by writer Ian Fleming.

Villeneuve, who is Canadian, said he grew up watching Bond films with his father. "I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," Villeneuve said in a statement released by Amazon.