Teaser of Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' out, film to release on 5 August

Actor Alia Bhatt does not hesitate to experiment with different movie roles. After 'Gangubai' and 'RRR', she will be seen flaunting her versatility in 'Darlings', which also marks her debut as a producer.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and surprised everyone by sharing a teaser of the film. Actors Shaifali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew are also a part of the project. "It's just a tease Darlings," she captioned the clip.