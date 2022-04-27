The Rock brings superheroes to CinemaCon as ‘Elvis’ returns to Vegas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson topped a superhero-packed bill as Warner Bros presented its upcoming slate of blockbusters at CinemaCon on Tuesday, while Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” graced the Las Vegas casino stage at the movie industry summit.

Johnson—Hollywood’s top-grossing actor—appeared unannounced to promote his upcoming DC film “Black Adam” at the annual gathering, where Warner bosses also confirmed a sequel to Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” is on the way.

Further superhero sequels “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” as well as new standalone film “The Flash,” were also presented to movie theater executives and managers, who gather each year at Caesars Palace casino to be courted by Hollywood’s top studios and A-listers.