Three new multiplexes to open in 2026

Meanwhile, construction is under way on another multiplex named Padma Cineplex near the Padma Bridge South Police Station in Zajira, Shariatpur.

Film producer Mohammad Iqbal, the owner of the multiplex, told Prothom Alo that around 90 per cent of the work has already been completed. The multiplex is scheduled to open during Eid-ul-Azha.

Explaining the rationale behind the project, Mohammad Iqbal said there is no multiplex in the area and that it is being built with local audiences in mind.

There are also reports of plans to build one or two more multiplexes. However, none of these have yet been confirmed.