Three new multiplexes to open in 2026
As single-screen cinemas continue to shut down one after another, three new multiplexes are set to open in Narayanganj, Shariatpur and Bogura in 2026. The two in Narayanganj and Bogura are being developed by Star Cineplex.
Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager (marketing) of Star Cineplex, told Prothom Alo that construction is under way at the Shimanto Tower in Jalkuri, Narayanganj. They have plans to open the multiplex featuring three screens, during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
Meanwhile, work is progressing on another Star Cineplex branch at the Police Plaza in Bogura, which will have two screens and is also scheduled to open this year, added the official.
Responding to questions about launching new cinemas at a time when many halls are closing down, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed said, “Star Cineplex had announced plans to open 100 screens. Work on the Narayanganj and Bogura branches began quite some time ago, but completion has been delayed.”
For now, Star Cineplex plans to open halls in major cities, with future expansion to district and upazila levels.
Meanwhile, construction is under way on another multiplex named Padma Cineplex near the Padma Bridge South Police Station in Zajira, Shariatpur.
Film producer Mohammad Iqbal, the owner of the multiplex, told Prothom Alo that around 90 per cent of the work has already been completed. The multiplex is scheduled to open during Eid-ul-Azha.
Explaining the rationale behind the project, Mohammad Iqbal said there is no multiplex in the area and that it is being built with local audiences in mind.
There are also reports of plans to build one or two more multiplexes. However, none of these have yet been confirmed.