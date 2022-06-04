'Top Gun: Maverick' to become Tom Cruise's highest grossing movie at US box office

Hollywood star Tom Cruise's latest project 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was released recently in theatres, is all set to become the actor's all-time top-grossing movie at the US box office.

According to sources, by the end of this weekend, the movie is set to record USD 273.6 million in collection. Cruise's previous highest-earning title has been filmmaker Steven Spielberg's 2005 sci-fi title 'War of the Worlds', which grossed USD 234 million.