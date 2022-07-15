Channing Tatum, Greg Berlanti board Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Project Artemis'

The search for a director and Berlanti's availability re-jigged the schedule, which then forced Chris Evans, who was originally on board to star alongside Johansson, to bow out due to scheduling conflicts.
Rose Gilroy wrote the script for the project, the logline details of which are being kept secret although it is described as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the 1968 Apollo 11 moon launch.
Johansson will serve as producer under her These Pictures banner. Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will produce alongside Johansson for These Pictures. Apple Studios is also acting as producer.
This is Tatum's first deal since coming off the surprise hit 'The Lost City', Paramount's romantic adventure movie that also starred Sandra Bullock, which grossed over USD 105 million in the US, as per reports.