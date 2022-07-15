Channing Tatum, Greg Berlanti board Scarlett Johansson starrer 'Project Artemis'

American actor Channing Tatum and filmmaker-scriptwriter Greg Berlanti have come on board to respectively star and direct Apple Studios' big-budget project, 'Project Artemis', which already has Scarlett Johansson starring in it.

According to sources, Tatum is in negotiations while Berlanti has closed his deal on the high-flying project that had been brought back following two big departures. Initially Jason Bateman was set to direct the feature but in early June he left due to creative differences.