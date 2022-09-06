Gender identity gets starring role at Venice Film Festival

Transgender issues have taken centre stage at the Venice Film Festival this year, with Italian director Emanuele Crialese even using the platform to reveal he was born a woman as he presented his new film starring Penelope Cruz.

The revelation by Crialese came at a press conference for his new film, "L'Immensita", which is inspired by his difficult adolescence.

"I am never going to be like any other man... I was born biologically a woman," Crialese said.