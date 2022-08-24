Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9.
After 'Brahmastra', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati.
The makers of the film recently announced the release date – 7 October, 2022.
Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.