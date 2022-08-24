Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19.

He took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "I have just tested CoViD + positive ... all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also ..."

Well, this is not the first time Big B has tested positive for Covid-19. In July 2020, he tested positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalized for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested Covid positive.