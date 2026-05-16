'Beyond the Oscar': Travolta gets surprise Cannes prize

Hollywood star John Travolta was given a surprise lifetime achievement award at the Cannes Film Festival Friday as he premiered the first movie he has ever directed.

The man who became an icon overnight with "Saturday Night Fever" was visibly moved as he accepted the honorary Palme d'Or before the screening of "Propeller One-Way Night Coach", which is based on a book about his first experience in an airliner.

"I just can't believe it. This is beyond the Oscar, really," he said as he accepted the tribute.

The festival has been laying on the love for Hollywood legends this year despite the big studios staying away, with honorary Palmes for Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson as well as a gala screening for Vin Diesel and the stars of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise to mark its 25th anniversary.