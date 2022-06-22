US jury finds Bill Cosby sexually assaulted teen in 1970s

Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion almost 50 years ago, a jury in California found Tuesday, in the first civil ruling against the veteran entertainer following dozens of allegations.

Judy Huth, now aged 64, was awarded $500,000 in damages after the jury in Santa Monica determined that Cosby had molested her in 1975 when she was just 16 years old after meeting her on a movie set and plying her with alcohol.

The case is the only successful legal action against Cosby, 84, who has been accused of using his fame to prey on women over several decades.