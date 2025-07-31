New 'Demon Slayer' movie breaks records in Japan

The latest movie adaptation of hit manga and anime series 'Demon Slayer' is breaking records in Japan, becoming the fastest film to gross 10 billion yen (USD 67 million), an industry body said.

The film was released on 18 July and reached the 10-billion-yen mark after eight days.

The previous record-holder was the last installment of the series, which hit that figure after 10 days in 2020, Kogyo Tsushinsha, which tracks movie sales, said on Monday.