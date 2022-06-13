Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal's new crime thriller 'Sector 36' goes on the floor

Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal began shooting for their new mystery crime thriller film 'Sector 36' on Monday.

Producer of Bollywood blockbuster movies 'Stree' and 'Mimi', Dinesh Vijan, is the producer of this upcoming crime thriller film which is inspired by true events and will be directed by debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar.

Vikrant Massey and Maddock Films, on Monday, shared a special announcement video of the film.