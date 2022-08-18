13-member jury board formed

The information ministry issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday, said an official handout on Thursday.
Other jury board members are managing director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), joint secretary (film) of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and director general of Bangladesh Film Archive.
Assistant professor of Dhaka University (DU) television, film and photography department Reffat Ferdous, film director Morshedul Islam, music composer and director Maksud Jamil Mintu, cinematographer Pankaj Palito, actor Zahid Hasan, actress Salma Begum Sujata (Sujata Azim), music artist Mohammad Nakib Uddin Khan (Nakib Khan) and Dainik Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta are also members of the board.
According to the notice, the jury board will nominate names of individuals and films that will be eligible for the award under different categories, by the next two months after evaluating the films released in 2021.