Michael: Dysmorphia beyond the dance floor

Then came the 1984 Pepsi commercial tragedy, where pyrotechnics accidentally ignited Michael’s hair. This was portrayed so realistically in the movie. The accident left him with severe scalp injuries and marked the beginning of his relationship with painkillers and other drugs.

The film reaches a soul-stirring culmination during the final Victory Tour concert at Dodger Stadium.

At the end of the performance with his brothers, Michael announces that it will be the last time the Jacksons perform together. This infuriates Joe, who insists on the continuation of Jackson 5.

The movie concludes with his performance at Wembley Stadium during the Bad era in 1988.

The cinematography deserves a round of applause. The on-stage performances look so very real. And of course the iconic moonwalk. Jaafar delivered this impeccably. This movie sent us back to listening to all the old favourite MJ songs again like Heal the World, Billie Jean, You are not alone and more.

However, I feel the biopic missed out on some of the major events in his life and ended pretty abruptly. Perhaps the movie should have addressed the later allegations of child molestation that he faced and other controversies regarding the change in his skin complexion and more. The movie was more like the first chapter of his life rather than his whole life. It is about how he rose to fame.