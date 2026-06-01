Hollywood honors Marilyn Monroe, 100 years after her birth

Marilyn Monroe's hometown of Hollywood kicks off Monday a series of special events marking the 100th anniversary of the movie icon's birth.

At the historic Chinese Theatre, where Monroe's handprints are immortalised alongside "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" (1953) co-star Jane Russell, fans plan to sing "Happy Birthday" -- echoing her famed sultry serenade to president John F Kennedy.

One hundred roses and a cake will be placed at the site, a symbol of Hollywood's golden age and a popular tourist hotspot.

Tributes to Tinseltown's legendary daughter began on Sunday, with the Academy Museum opening "Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon," an exhibit celebrating her film career and life cut short.